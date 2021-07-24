Grimmway Farms issues voluntary recall due to potential salmonella contamination

(WEHT) – Grimmway Farms has issued a voluntary recall of certain carrot products that may have been contaminated with salmonella.

“The recall was initiated as a result of a routine, internal company test,” said Grimmway Farms President and CEO Jeff Huckaby. “The health of our customers and the integrity of our products are our highest priorities, and we will continue to monitor and communicate as additional information is available.”

To date, no illnesses have been linked to this recall, but salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis, and arthritis.

A description of all recalled products can be found here.