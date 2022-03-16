NATIONAL (WEHT) – The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has issued a recall on Airborne Gummies.

CPSC notes that when opened for the first time, pressure build up in the bottle can cause the cap and underlying seal to pop off with force, posing an injury hazard. CPSC says that Reckitt, the company that owns this product, has received 70 reports of the cap or seal popping off the bottles, including 18 reports of minor injuries and one report of an eye injury requiring medical attention.

The CPSC recommends that people with an unopened bottle(s) should not attempt to open the product and should contact Reckitt to return the unopened bottle(s) to receive a full refund, and a postage-paid label will be provided. Bottles that have already been opened are not subject to this recall as they would have released any pressure build up and do not present an injury hazard, says XPSC.

CPSC says that this recall involves only 63 and 75 count bottles of Airborne Gummies, and they were sold in blueberry pomegranate, orange and assorted fruit flavors. A table of lot numbers that have been recalled, as well as more information, can be found here.