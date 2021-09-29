Halemaʻumaʻu crater in Kīlauea erupting

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The US Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) confirmed that the Halemaʻumaʻu crater in Kīlauea has erupted, as of 3:42 p.m., on Wednesday, Sept. 29.

At around 3:20 p.m., HVO officials detected a glow in the Kīlauea summit webcam images. This shows that an eruption had started at the Halemaʻumaʻu crater in Kīlauea’s summit caldera.

There is no current threat to the public.

HVO reported that Kīlauea’s volcano alert level changed from an orange ‘WATCH’ to a red ‘WARNING.’ The eruption is currently contained to Halemaʻumaʻu.

