(WFLA) — Hallmark Channel’s holiday movies are a wintertime television tradition, and for 2022, the network is airing brand new holiday films every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from October 21 to December 18.

Here are Hallmark’s holiday movie offerings for the 2022 season (all descriptions courtesy of IMDB):

Hallmark Channel’s ‘Countdown to Christmas’

October

October 21 – “Noel Next Door” – A single mom’s feud with a neighbor may make an unexpected romantic turn during the holiday season.

October 22 – “We Wish You a Married Christmas” – In an effort to reconnect, a married couple check into a cozy inn in a small town during the holiday season.

October 23 – “A Kismet Christmas” – Children’s book author Sarah returns to her hometown where she reconnects with her family and her teenage crush. She soon discovers that a family legend might actually be true.

October 28 – “A Cozy Christmas Inn” – Erika travels to Alaska during Christmas to acquire a bed and breakfast, only to discover that it’s owned by her ex. She finds herself falling in love with the town — and quite possibly him.

October 29 – “Jolly Good Christmas” (alternate title: “Christmas in London”) – Molly moves into Patrick’s apartment in London for Christmas and sparks fly as they get to know each other.

October 30 – “Ghosts of Christmas Always” – Katherine, a Ghost of Christmas Present, helps one soul to rediscover his Christmas spirit, but this year has something unusual in store.

November

November 4 – “A Magical Christmas Village” – Real-life events seem to mimic scenes from Summer’s miniature Christmas village.

November 5 – “Lights, Camera, Christmas!” – While working as a costume designer for a romcom shooting in her town, Kerry rediscovers her passion and finds herself falling for Brad, the film’s famous leading man.

November 6 – “All Saints Christmas” – Famous singer Lisette travels home for Christmas but when the media mistake a photo of her with her ex as an engagement announcement, her family insists he join her on the trip.

November 11 – “In Merry Measure” – Darcy returns home to spend Christmas with her sister and niece and unexpectedly finds herself coaching the high school choir with her onetime rival, Adam.

November 12 – “The Royal Nanny” – Claire is an MI5 agent who goes undercover as the royal nanny. She must overcome the challenges of her assignment, like resisting the charms of Prince Colin, while keeping the family safe at Christmas.

November 13 – “Christmas at the Golden Dragon” – When a beloved Chinese restaurant announces it’s closing right before Christmas, the clientele re-examine their relationships in a series of interconnected stories amid the chaos of its busiest week of the year.

November 18 – “Inventing the Christmas Prince” – Shelby is about to quit her job as a rocket engineer when her daughter becomes convinced her Scrooge-like boss, Evan, is the Christmas Prince from a story Shelby invented years ago.

November 19 – “Three Wise Men and a Baby” – Three brothers get the surprise of their lives when they are forced to work together to care for a baby over the holidays.

November 20 – “When I Think of Christmas” – Sara returns to her hometown to help her mother move and is surprised to find ex-boyfriend Josh is back home. When Sara makes a surprising discovery, she and Josh forge a plan for the upcoming Christmas concert that will lead them all back to their musical roots.

November 25 – Double Feature

“#Xmas” – Airs at 6 p.m. EST. When Jen gets the chance to enter a brand’s design contest, she poses as a family influencer, enlisting the help of her best friend, Max, and her baby nephew. When her video is selected as a finalist, Jen is torn on whether to go on with her perfect “family” or reveal the truth.



“A Royal Corgi Christmas” – Airs at 8 p.m. EST. Prince Edmond returns home just before Christmas in anticipation of being named successor to the throne. To ingratiate himself to his mother the Queen, he gifts her with “Mistletoe”, a Corgi in need of training. Edmond turns to Cecily, a canine behavior expert from America for help.

November 26 – Double Feature

“A Tale of Two Christmases” – Airs at 6 p.m. EST. Thanks to some Christmas magic, Emma gets to experience two different Christmases: one where she stays in the city and celebrates with a new crush and his friends, and one where she returns home for all the traditions with her family…and Drew, a longtime friend who may have feelings for her.



“Haul Out the Holly” – Airs at 8 p.m. EST. Emily arrives home, hoping to visit her parents, only to discover that they are leaving on a trip of their own. As she stays at their house for the holidays, their HOA is determined to get Emily to participate in the neighborhood’s many Christmas festivities.

November 27 – Double Feature

“A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe” – Airs at 6 p.m. EST. Annie Cooper has big shoes to fill when she takes over as CEO of her late grandmother’s struggling small-town cookie company.



“A Holiday Spectacular” – Airs at 8 p.m. EST. Set in 1958, follows Maggie who sneaks to New York City to make her secret dream come true: dancing live on stage in the Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall.

December

December 2 – “A Big Fat Family Christmas” – Photojournalist Liv doesn’t reveal the subject of her dream job are in fact, her family. When she finds herself growing close to Henry, the coworker covering the story with her, she wants to confide in him but doesn’t want to jeopardize her big break.

December 3 – “A Fabled Holiday” – Talia and her childhood best friend Anderson unexpectedly reunite in a curiously familiar looking town full of Christmas spirit that restores its visitors when they need it most.

December 4 – “Undercover Holiday” – When returning home for the holidays, newly minted pop star Jaylen tells her protective family that Matt is her new beau, when in reality, he’s her overzealous security guard.

December 9 – “The Most Colorful Time of the Year” – Ryan is an elementary school teacher who learns that he is colorblind. Michelle, an optometrist and mother of one of his students, helps bring color into his life in time for the holidays.

December 10 – “Christmas Class Reunion” – A group of friends reunite for their 15th high school reunion at Christmas.

December 11 – “The Holiday Sitter” – Sam is a workaholic bachelor who babysits his niece and nephew before the holidays when his sister goes out of town. Completely out of his element, he recruits help from their handsome neighbor Jason and finds himself in an unexpected romance.

December 16 – “Holiday Heritage” – Ella returns to her hometown to mend fences with her fractured family. With the help of Griffin, her ex-boyfriend, she encourages her family to celebrate Christmas and Kwanzaa and to heal their past wounds before it’s too late.

December 17 – ‘”Twas the Night Before Christmas” – A former actress trying to break into directing tests her skills with a town’s annual Christmas Eve courtroom production in which the true authorship of the famous poem “A Visit from St. Nick” is debated.

December 18 – “Hanukkah on Rye” – A matchmaker connects Molly and Jacob, but their new romance is put to the test when they realize that they are competing deli owners. Will a Hanukkah miracle keep them together?

Hallmark Movies and Mysteries’ ‘Miracles of Christmas’

October

October 22 – “We Need a Little Christmas” – Julie is adjusting to being a single mother to a grieving child while facing her first Christmas without her husband when she develops an unexpected friendship with her older neighbor.

October 29 – “Christmas Bedtime Stories” – When Danielle’s husband goes missing in action during his deployment, she is left to raise her daughter on her own. Three years later, as she acclimates to life without him, she begins to tell her daughter bedtime stories of her father.

November

November 5 – “A Maple Valley Christmas” – Erica is a rancher who has spent her whole life working the family farm with her mother and sister. When Aaron arrives and disrupts her plans, she starts to question what it is she actually wants.

November 12 – “Our Italian Christmas Memories” – The Colucci siblings, in an effort to jog the memory of their grandfather who is struggling with dementia, set out to recreate their late grandmother’s legendary pasta sauce.

November 19 – “Long Lost Christmas” – Hayley plans to surprise her recently widowed mother with the perfect holiday present: the extended family she knows her mom yearns for.

November 26 – “Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas” – Four days before Christmas, Elizabeth receives a voicemail from a stranger making one final plea to the love of his life for a second chance. The fifth installment of the popular movie franchise, based on Blake Shelton’s song “Time for Me to Come Home.”

December

December 3 – “The Holiday Stocking” – In this Hallmark Mahogany presentation, RJ is a new angel, who is given the chance to address his one regret: that he didn’t help his sisters reconcile while he was still alive.

December 10: “The Gift of Peace” — Artist Traci is a once-devout Christian who has stopped believing in God after her husband tragically died despite her prayers. As her second Christmas without him approaches, she tries going to a support group for inspiration and comfort.

December 17 – “Five More Minutes: Moments Like These” – The second holiday story inspired by Scotty McCreery’s song “Five More Minutes,” a young widow’s Christmas wish for her son is answered in unexpected ways when she returns to their old home for the holidays.