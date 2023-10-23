HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Halloween is a fun time for kids, but some children may have a hard time enjoying it.

For children on the autism spectrum, decorations, costumes and even trick-or-treating may be scary for all the wrong reasons. But with some adjustments, the holiday can be fun and safe for everyone.

Shelley Kirk spoke with Camarin Gilman from Hopebridge Autism Therapy Centers in Evansville on Eyewitness News First at Four to discuss how families can help children with autism no feel overwhelmed during Halloween. You can view their full interview in the video player above.