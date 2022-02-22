LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Results for heart transplant access have improved remarkably for African Americans since 1987 according to researchers from the University of Louisville (UofL). The researchers examined information on the demographics of patients who received heart transplants or were waiting for a transplant from 1987 thru 2019.

Assistant Professor and Director of Clinical Research and Bioinformatics in the UofL Department of Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery Jaimin Trivedi was the lead author who described the research in an article published in the scholarly peer-reviewed journal PLOS ONE last month.

Trivedi and his fellow researchers studied information found from the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS) to discover changes in the rate of heart transplants for African Americans, white and patients of other races that date back to 1987. UNOS started recording their information in 1987.

Trivedi’s team examined de-identified records for 105,266 adults recorded in UNOS’s heart transplant records for African Americans, white and other races from 1987 to 2020. An additional 67,824 records of patients who were on the wait list were also examined by Trivedi’s team.

The results of the study showed quite the increase in African Americans’ access to heart transplants. The percentage of African American patients on the UNOS heart transplant list grew from 7% in 1987 to 25% in 2019 and those who had the transplant operation rose from 5% in 1987 to 26% in 2019.

“Black patients historically have had poorer access to heart transplants, evident in our study as fewer patients listed for transplant and fewer patients actually receiving the transplant,” Trivedi said. “But, as the general health care of heart transplant patients improved over the years and the knowledge of racial disparities came into light, all these things came together and eventually the proportion of Black patients listed increased over time.”

The U.S. population has a 14.2% of people who identify as African American alone or in combination with another race according to the 2020 U.S. Census data. African Americans’ higher risk to heart disease was taken into consideration for the study to help determine fairness.

“The Black population is at higher risk of cardiac disease based on the CDC data, so that means there are more Black patients likely to have heart failure and they are more likely to require a heart transplant,” Trivedi said. “If we are just looking at two numbers in the proportion of patients transplanted right now, it’s improved, but we have to look at it from the perspective of how prevalent heart disease is in the Black community and then how many of them are getting a transplant. So more research has to be done before you can meaningfully say whether there is equity in access to heart transplants.”

Trivedi and his team of researchers studied three-year survival cases of heart transplant patients. Post-transplant results improved for all patients during the time of research because of improved post-transplant care, quicker treatment of transplant rejection and other factors.

Results showed that African American patients’ improvement to access for heart transplants are approaching the levels of white and other races in recent years.

“There has been a general improvement in transplant survival outcomes across the races. Black patients tended to do slightly more poorly than white patients, but when we look at more recent data over the past five or six years, we have seen that Black patient survival also has been improving and it is reaching par.”

Access to adequate health insurance is another factor that has changed post-transplant survival since records started being kept in 1994. The researchers compared information for patients who had private insurance and those who had Medicare or Medicaid.

Research showed that chances for post-transplant survival rose for Medicare and Medicaid patients but still had a considerably lower percentage than patients of private insurance. The improvement in African American survivors was seen through both insurance groups over time.

2012 was found to be a significant year for the study on insurance which was when the Affordable Care Act came into effect.

The first heart transplant took place in Cape Town, Africa to 53-year-old Louis Washkansky in 1967. Washkansky survived for 18 days after the surgery and died from double pneumonia as the medicine for post-transplant weakened his immune system.

Doctors completed the first artificial heart transplant successfully to 62-year-old Barney Clark at the University of Utah hospital in Salt Lake City. Clark died 112 days after the operation due to his circulatory system collapsing and organs failing.