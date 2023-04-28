HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Now that we have been out of the lockdown for quite some time, this summer is anticipated to be the biggest and hottest concert season in several years. One question lingers on many concertgoer’s minds — have people forgotten basic concert etiquette?

A recently published study from NoDepositFan suggests the answer is “yes” while pointing out states that are at fault for bad concert experiences.

(Courtesy: NoDepositFan)

Experts found that Kentucky and Maine have the most disruptive concert crowds. 67% of respondents reported overall crowd behavior at live events has gotten worse, according to the study.

More than half of all concertgoers in 11 other states responded to the survey noting similar behavior, which included Nevada, Mississippi, Virginia, Nebraska, Vermont, Missouri, Delaware, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, and Maryland.

On the contrary, zero concertgoers in Alaska, Louisiana, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota and Wyoming reported an increase in disruptive behavior.

Many common concert pet-peeves found include excessive use of smartphones, loud talking, shoving and and excessive intoxication. To read more about the study’s findings, click here.

