HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The U.S. House of Representatives voted to approve the Fiscal Responsibility Act on Wednesday night. The bill now moves to the senate, where lawmakers are expected to act quickly on the bill by the end of the week before a potentially dangerous default.

In the Tri-State, Illinois Congressman Mike Bost voted against the debt ceiling proposal. Indiana Congressman Larry Bucschon and Kentucky congressmen Brett Guthrie and James Comer all voted in favor of the bill.

In a statement, Congressman Bucschon called the Fiscal Responsibility Act “an important step” towards changing the culture of spending in Washington.

“For far too long, Washington’s reckless debt-fueled spending addiction has been pushing our nation towards fiscal bankruptcy,” said Bucschon. “Over the past two years, President Biden and Democrats in the House and Senate recklessly added trillions to our nation’s debt, setting off record high inflation rates and accelerating us down the path of fiscal insolvency. House Republicans are keeping our Commitment to America and that starts with this commonsense legislation.”