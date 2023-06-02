HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Senate voted in favor of the debt ceiling bill on Thursday night, just 24-hours after the House passed the bill. The bill will now go to President Biden for his final approval.

36 senators voted against the bill, including Mike Braun in Indiana and Rand Paul in Kentucky. Senator Todd Young of Indiana and Senator Mitch McConnell voted in favor of the bill, along with both Illinois senators.

The bill suspends the debt ceiling until January 2025 and pulls back billions in COVID-19 and IRS funding and preserves programs including social security and veterans benefits.