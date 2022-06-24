TRI-STATE (WEHT) – Lawmakers in Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky are speaking out after the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday. The decision is expected to result in bans on abortion in several states, including Kentucky which has a ‘trigger law‘ in place.

Here’s what lawmakers and local organizations are saying in the Tri-State:

Illinois

Governor Pritzker issued a statement and said the General Assembly will be called into a special session in the coming weeks.

“In Illinois, we trust women. Despite the action of the Supreme Court today overturning Roe v. Wade, the right to safe, accessible reproductive health care is in full force in Illinois – and will remain so. In Illinois, we’ve planned for this terrible day, an enormous step backward and a shattering loss of rights. We passed the Reproductive Health Act, enshrining choice as the law of the land in Illinois. We removed the trigger law that would have prohibited abortion in Illinois with the overturning of Roe v Wade. We expanded health care so that finances are not a barrier to receiving reproductive care. In Illinois, we are a state committed to expanding access to reproductive health care including abortion care, contraception access, fertility treatment and gender affirming care. We’ve made it clear that we trust people to make the best decisions for themselves about their own reproductive health. In Illinois, we will hold firm to these rights and continue to work with stakeholders to expand them. To that end, I am calling the General Assembly into special session in the coming weeks, with the support and consultation of House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch and Senate President Don Harmon. Together, we are committed to taking swift action to further enshrine our commitment to reproductive health care rights and protections.” Governor JB Pritzker

Governor Pritzker also delivered the following remarks:

“We knew this day was coming. The extremists on the Supreme Court have made an abhorrent decision — one rooted in partisan games — leaving an indelible stain on our nation. Overturning Roe v. Wade directly contradicts the nation’s history of expanding rights in the United States. It’s an attack on freedom and liberty our constitution is supposed to guarantee. Right now, it’s abortion they’re taking away. Next, it will be birth control and other contraceptives. Next: fertility treatment. They are coming to take away women’s power to become mothers at the time of their choosing. And they are allowing states to criminalize the exercise of reproductive rights. Women and their doctors are now threatened with going to prison or being bankrupted because of the radical majority Donald Trump and his right-wing allies created on the Supreme Court. Here we are. At exactly the point many of us feared and even predicted. Privacy rights are being eviscerated right before our very eyes. If they can take away your ability to control your own body, there’s not much that stops them from making marriage equality illegal and taking away employment protections for your beliefs or your orientation. No ifs, ands, or buts about it: we are headed down a dangerous spiral that will erode our democracy. This attack on personal rights is not new in the world. We’ve read this book before. I’ve read this book before. Maybe the Supreme Court will now authorize burning the book. If you want a glimpse into the future, you can look to our past. Just a few miles away from here, at the old Cook County hospital, there was a wing once known as Ward 41. Ward 41 was dedicated to what they used to call “septic obstetrics”—or in layman’s terms: botched abortions. From 1961 to 1965 ALONE, Ward 41 doctors managed the aftermath of over 20,000 illegal abortions. Because abortions were illegal, desperate women sought out desperate solutions. Hospital professionals from back then say what they saw was nothing short of horrific — disturbing memories etched into their minds for eternity. They treated women who burned their insides with bleach and peroxide. Women whose uteruses were perforated with paintbrushes, cocktail stirrers, knitting needles, and wire coat hangers. Women who were nearly dead due to unimaginable blood loss and advanced sepsis. These women saw no other choice. They risked their lives out of desperation for just a semblance of control. And far too many died. Before Roe v. Wade, criminal abortions were the leading cause of maternal death in the United States by a 7 to 1 margin. Those who did not die were left infertile, in perpetual pain, and permanently traumatized. Today, I’m thinking about those women—those we’ve lost and those we’ve harmed. We cannot allow their deaths to be in vain. Make no mistake: in the many states where they will be illegal, abortions will continue. Now they will also be dangerous, they will be secretive and they will be deadly. I am here to say: We cannot go back to Ward 41. In Illinois, we WILL NOT go back to Ward 41. And for all the women whose fundamental rights have been taken away today, we stand with you. We will raise our voices, we will open our arms to help you and we will protect your rights. To the right-wing officeholders who today are cheering the Supreme Court’s ruling: GET YOUR IRON BOOT OFF WOMEN’S NECKS! Hop off your high horse and know that what you’re calling a “celebration of life” today will actually lead to death — the death of women in abusive situations, the death of women whose health is at risk, the death of women and girls who will still seek abortions—ones that are unsafe and performed by unqualified back-alley butchers. Let me make this explicit and clear to women throughout our state, the Midwest, and our nation: Illinois will be a safe haven for the exercise of your reproductive rights. In Illinois, Roe v. Wade is still the law, and it will remain the law as long as we have a pro-choice legislature and a pro-choice governor. Here, we trust you to make your own decisions about your reproductive health. We will defend your right to bodily autonomy. In Illinois, we will hold firm to these rights and continue to work with stakeholders – many of whom are standing with me now – to expand them. To that end, I am informing the General Assembly that I will be calling them into special session in the coming weeks to more firmly protect women’s reproductive rights in Illinois and address the challenges posed by this radical Supreme Court decision. I’m grateful to have the support and partnership of House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch and Senate President Don Harmon in this effort. Together, the Democratic leadership in Illinois is committed to taking swift action to further enshrine our commitment to reproductive healthcare. I want to close by speaking directly to those who have the most at stake in today’s decision: To the single mom juggling four kids and three-part time jobs, Illinois will fight for you. To the teenage CHILD, who endured rape or incest, Illinois will fight for you. To the marginalized and most vulnerable, who are being attacked at every turn by transphobic, or misogynistic or bigoted politicians, Illinois will fight for you. We will NOT turn back the clock. Here in the Land of Lincoln and the home state of Barack Obama, where we were the first to ratify women’s suffrage 100 years ago, we will continue the fight for freedom, liberty, and justice for ALL.” Governor JB Pritzker

Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton issued the following statement in response to the Supreme Court’s ruling:

I am angry but unafraid. Today, and every day, I will continue fighting for a woman’s right to bodily autonomy. I am disappointed but determined. Although we have known for weeks that our right to bodily autonomy can be a matter of debate, and can be taken away with a single decision, we cannot avoid the deep ache caused by this ruling. It is a dark day for our country. I ache for the women across the nation who fear for what comes next. I ache for my daughters, who are losing a constitutional right that was afforded to their mother. I ache for the lives—the lives of BIPOC women, in particular—that this decision has put at risk. The road ahead is hard and treacherous, but raising our voices is now more important than ever. Those who want to restrict our freedoms and strip away our rights may call today a victory, but tomorrow and every day we will be at the frontlines to push back. To everyone affected by the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe V. Wade, you are not alone in the journey ahead. We stand with the activists, organizers, and community members across the country in the fight for bodily autonomy, and we will continue to ensure that Illinois will always be a bulwark in that fight. Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton

Attorney General Kwame Raoul in a tweet said he would “never stop fighting to ensure all women in our country have the same rights” before issuing following statement:

“I am extremely disappointed with today’s Supreme Court decision, which jeopardizes the health, the safety and the lives of millions of women in the United States – especially those who already have the least access to health care and other resources. This single decision rolls back 50 years of court precedent and with it, decades of progress toward reproductive autonomy. Contrary to the rhetoric used by some, make no mistake: This decision will not end abortion. What it will do is end access to safe abortions for many women throughout the country. “In anticipation of the court’s decision, dozens of states have taken draconian steps to restrict access to or criminalize abortion. While some women living in those states could decide to seek legal abortions in other states like Illinois, the option of traveling great distances for potentially lifesaving abortion care may not be available to low-income women or victims of abuse. By revoking a woman’s right to reproductive choice, the court now leaves too many women faced with making unimaginable decisions. “As I assured Vice President Kamala Harris yesterday at a White House roundtable on reproductive health, Illinois has been and will continue to be a proud reproductive health care oasis where women have the right to make their own highly-personal reproductive health decisions with their families and medical professionals. In light of today’s decision, I encourage people to review guidance my office issued to ensure reproductive rights are protected in Illinois, and I am reminding law enforcement that abortion is legal in Illinois – regardless of today’s decision. “As we prepare for an influx of women from neighboring states to seek abortion services in Illinois, my office is actively working with the governor’s office and Legislature to address concerns triggered by the court’s decision. Specifically, we must expand safeguards under state law to ensure that women and providers are protected from those who would use this decision to obstruct access to abortion care. “Today is a sad day in the history of the Supreme Court and our nation. However, this wrong-sided decision does nothing to alter my commitment to enforcing the reproductive health protections already enshrined in Illinois law, working with Illinois policymakers to expand protections under state law, and continuing to urge Congress to codify reproductive health care rights in federal law.” Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul

Congresswoman Mary Miller released the following statement declaring the decision “a joyous victory for life”:

“A joyous victory for Life! The end of Roe is the beginning of a new chapter, where we embrace a culture of life with a reverence for all of God’s children,” Miller said. “I applaud President Trump, who delivered on his promise of a Court that would honor the Constitution and our sacred right to life. Please join me in praying for all the unborn victims of Roe v. Wade and for the women who have been deceived by the cruel abortion industry. I look forward to always defending life during my time in Congress, and I will never stop using my voice to speak out on behalf of those who have no voice.” Congresswoman Mary Miller

State Representative Adam Niemerg called the official decision by the United States Supreme Court a historic decision.

“This is a great day for the pro-life movement. But this is now a states’ rights issue and we have more work to do in Illinois.” “The Governor has called a special session of the General Assembly to take up more legislation to appease pro-choice activists. Instead of looking for ways to expand abortion the Governor should focus on services to help expecting mothers before and after pregnancy. We need to give mothers options, not limitations.” State Representative Adam Niemerg

U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durban, Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee issued a statement and announced the Senate Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing on July 12 to examine “a post-Roe America.”

“Today’s decision eliminates a federally protected constitutional right that has been the law for nearly half a century. As a result, millions of Americans are waking up in a country where they have fewer rights than their parents and grandparents. “The bottom line: on critical, personal choices involving a woman’s right to make reproductive decisions about her own body, do you trust her or the government? The Supreme Court now says a woman’s right to privacy does not extend to the most personal, private choice she will ever face. “The Senate Judiciary Committee will explore the grim reality of a post-Roe America in a hearing next month. The Court’s decision to erase the right to access an abortion will not only lead to the denial of critical health care services, but also criminal consequences for women and health care providers in states eager to embrace draconian restrictions. I will keep fighting to enshrine into law a woman’s right to make her own reproductive choices. We cannot let our children inherit a nation that is less free and more dangerous than the one their parents grew up in.” U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durban (D-IL)

The Democratic Party of Illinois Chair Rep. Robin Kelly released the following statement:

“Today’s decision is a profoundly disturbing attack on legal precedent and a devastating blow against women’s fundamental right to decide what’s best for their own bodies and lives. The Supreme Court has trampled on decades of established law, tossing aside sound legal judgment in an effort to force their far-right agenda upon our nation. “In states across the nation, this decision ends the right for millions of women to access safe reproductive health care. However, the right to safe, accessible abortion is still legal here in Illinois. Illinois Democrats have enacted some of the strongest reproductive health access laws of any state in the nation, and we will continue to serve as a haven for women across the Midwest and the country who need access to abortion. “I share the pain, shock, and anger so many are feeling, and I am especially worried about further attacks on the rights of women, the LGBTQ+ community, and people of color from this court. However, Illinois Democrats will never relent in fighting back in the General Assembly, in the halls of Congress, or at the ballot box to protect the fundamental rights of all Americans.” Democratic Party of Illinois Chair Rep. Robin Kelly

Indiana

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb issued the following statement on the overruling of Roe v. Wade:

“The Supreme Court’s decision is clear, and it is now up to the states to address this important issue. We’ll do that in short order in Indiana. I’ve already called the General Assembly back on July 6, and I expect members to take up this matter as well. I have been clear in stating I am pro-life. We have an opportunity to make progress in protecting the sanctity of life, and that’s exactly what we will do.” Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb

Attorney General Todd Rokita issued a statement after the ruling calling the decision “a historic win for life”

This is a historic moment. With its action today, the U.S. Supreme Court at long last has acknowledged the gross injustice perpetrated by the court in 1973 through the tragic Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion throughout the nation. More than 63 million little ones have died at the hands of abortionists in the intervening 49 years since that act of judicial malpractice. Even as we mourn those lost lives, however, today we also rejoice that six justices on the current Supreme Court have acted wisely and courageously to correct one of the worst travesties in our nation’s history. My office was honored to assist the attorneys for the State of Mississippi in their preparations to argue the Dobbs case before the U.S. Supreme Court. As Indiana’s attorney general, I have devoted much of my time and energy to defending Indiana’s own pro-life laws. With today’s Supreme Court ruling, pro-life states such as Indiana should find it easier to legislate and enforce strong laws that protect lives. Even as we expect relief from the burden of spending as much time in court defending our abortion laws, however, we will remain watchful and ready for attempts in Washington D.C. to codify into federal law the same nationwide legalization of abortion that the court foisted on Americans in 1973. The Supreme Court has delivered a historic win for life, but our fight for unborn children continues in earnest. We will continue working vigorously to protect those little ones and the physical, mental and emotional well-being of their mothers. Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita

Indiana Senator Mike Braun released the following brief statement following the Supreme Court’s decision.

“After 50 years, the right to life has finally been returned to the people and their elected representatives. I’m excited to see the states take the lead to protect the unborn, and I look forward to crafting solutions that will defend the unborn and save lives.” Senator Mike Braun

U.S. Senator Todd Young issued the following statement regarding the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade:

“Today is a monumental day for the protection of life in America and a defining moment for our nation. Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided, and the Supreme Court has corrected a historic injustice. “The American people will now have the opportunity, through their state elected officials, to decide our laws when it comes to protecting life and protecting women. It’s now time to work on solutions that affirm the right to life and support pregnant women and mothers.” Last year, Senator Young joined over 200 members of Congress in filing an amicus brief supporting the State of Mississippi in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization and urging the U.S. Supreme Court to uphold Mississippi’s law.” U.S. Senator Todd Young

U.S. Congressman Larry Bucshon released a statement calling the ruling an important step in decades-long fight to protect all life.

“All life is sacred. For more than 15 years this basic principle guided my actions as a physician and continues to mold my thinking as a lawmaker. The Supreme Court’s ruling today is an important step in a decades-long fight toward protecting all life and will return the decision to the states to best reflect the views of their people.” U.S. Congressman Larry Bucshon

A news release from Indiana House Republicans included statements from State Representatives Wendy McNamara (R-Evansville), Cindy Ledbetter (R-Newburgh) and Tim O’Brien (R-Evansville).

“Today’s court ruling gives the General Assembly the opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to life,” McNamara said. “While it’s too early to know what possible legislation could look like, I look forward to discussing this important issue with my House colleagues and taking action to strengthen protections for the unborn.”

“The right to life is first among human rights,” Ledbetter said. “Our laws should recognize the advances in science, which prove the unborn deserve the same protections as all Americans. This rightful ruling allows us to take action to further preserve the sanctity of life, and increase support for new and expectant mothers.”

“I’m ready to join my fellow legislators in carefully weighing the best course of action to continue Indiana’s track record of protecting life at all stages,” O’Brien said. “I also believe we need to do more to ensure pregnant women have access to resources and support to care for their babies.”

Indiana Democratic Party Vice-Chair Myla Eldridge released the following statement on behalf of the Indiana Democratic Party:

My heart breaks today, because with the U.S. Supreme Court’s opinion, a 50-year understanding and American-standard has been stripped away from women of all stripes, colors, and backgrounds. Generations of women for the first time will be forced to make dangerous decisions many of us thought we left in history books. And what horrifies me most, underprivileged women – especially Black and Brown Hoosiers in urban communities – will see their futures dashed or their lives be put at risk because the nation’s highest court backed a small minority over the large majority of Americans who want to keep living up to the foundations and freedoms of the United States. In Indiana, the days are now numbered to get a safe and legal abortion. And what scares me the most is the fact we have a state government who is ready to request that Governor Eric Holcomb call a special session and use taxpayer dollars just to ban this medical procedure in the state. It is unclear how extreme the Indiana Republican Party will go, but politicians like U.S. Senator Todd Young and State Representative John Jacob have signed pledges they wish for the state to enact a total ban on abortions – even in the cases of rape, incest, or saving the life of the mother. Should the Republican Supermajority go as extreme as many of us believe, they will be fulfilling a national partisan agenda that only 17-percent of Hoosiers support in this state. So I ask Indiana Republicans today: Do they really want to pass a complete ban on abortion – including for cases of rape, incest, and protecting the life of the mother? This is the first time in our nation’s history that we’ve taken such a huge step back on personal freedom, and I am horrified about what other dominos will fall now that women will lose their rights to this legal and safe procedure. A woman’s right to contraception and birth control will be the next issue up for debate, and I fear the Indiana Republican Party will continue their crusade of violating the privacy rights of Hoosiers – because have repeatedly shown us they believe a Hoosier’s personal life should be subjected for approval by politicians – not doctors or medical professionals. The Indiana Democratic Party sides with the 83-percent of Hoosiers who believe access to abortions should be legal in some form. We side with the belief that it’s truly only a woman’s right to choose, and the belief that a politician has no business being in a doctor’s office with a woman and her doctor. And, Indiana Democrats will fight tooth and nail every step of the way against this form of dangerous and extreme partisanship. Democrats will show voters and families that the Indiana Republican Party is no longer the so-called ‘conservative’ party of decades past – but an extreme one who prioritizes an un-American, partisan agenda over creating a better future for families in all 92 counties.” Myla Eldridge, Vice-Chair of the Indiana Democratic Party

Indiana Republican Party Chairman Kyle Hupfer released the following statement following the decision:

“Today is a victory for life. “This historic ruling is a long, overdue correction to the egregiously decided Roe v. Wade decision and has rightfully returned the question of life back to the states where it belongs. “Hoosiers firmly believe — as stated in the U.S. Constitution — that life is foundational to liberty. “The Indiana Republican Party has been unwavering in its defense of life from conception to natural death. I look forward to the special session that Governor Holcomb has called so we can implement our longstanding values on life.” Indiana Republican Party Chairman Kyle Hupfer

Planned Parenthood released a statement calling the decision devastating and saying the consequences will fall largely on people who “already face the greatest barriers to health care due to this country’s legacy of racism and discrimination.”

“Make no mistake – this decision goes beyond abortion. This is about who has power over you, who has the authority to make decisions for you, and who can control your future,” said Jennifer M. Allen, CEO of Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates. “This is a dark day for our country, but our fight is far from over. The people of Indiana should know that Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates will always fight for you, and we will not back down. Generations before us have fought tirelessly to gain and protect our rights. Now it’s our turn to pick up the mantle.”

Rebecca Gibron, CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawai‘i, Indiana, Kentucky said, “It is my promise to every person in Indiana that Planned Parenthood will never back down. We will keep fighting with everything we’ve got to ensure that everyone can access the care you need to control your body and your life. I want to be clear: Planned Parenthood will always be here to help you get the care you need.”

ACLU of Indiana issued a release warning that the decision could put abortion access in jeopardy in Indiana even though abortion is currently legal in Indiana.

“The courts are letting anti-abortion politicians attack our fundamental rights, but they don’t get the final say — we do. The majority of Hoosiers agree that abortion should be safe and accessible, so let’s make our voices heard. The ACLU of Indiana will do everything in our power to block any ban in the courts, but we aren’t waiting to take additional action. Now is the time to let Indiana elected officials know that we will not stand by as they take away women’s rights. We are mobilizing people and urging Hoosiers to hold politicians accountable.” ACLU of Indiana Executive Director Jane Henegar

Women4Change CEO Rima Shahid expressed her disappointment in Friday’s Supreme Court of the United States’ decision on the case.

“We are disheartened the Supreme Court voted against women. However, we are not discouraged; we are determined. We are determined to fight the battle ahead of us to protect reproductive rights for all. We invite all Hoosiers to join Women4Change in advocating for women’s rights to make critical decisions about their health.” “Gutting the constitutional ground on which Roe is based – the idea of privacy – allows other landmark cases to be questioned. Specifically, it could open the door to overturning cases addressing Americans’ ability to make their own decisions about birth control and contraceptives, same-sex marriage, and fertility treatments, including in-vitro fertilization (IVF). “This is a perilous precedent that will undoubtedly see ripple effects in other areas.” Women4Change CEO Rima Shahid

Evansville Bishop Joseph M. Siegel released a statement calling the ruling “a historic, landmark moment in the ongoing effort to protect the sanctity of life from conception to natural death in our nation.”

The U.S. Supreme Court ruling in the case of Dobbs v.

Jackson Women’s Health Organization represents a historic, landmark moment in the ongoing effort to

protect the sanctity of life from conception to natural death in our nation. The Catholic Church in America

has been unwavering in our stand against abortion; and we, in Southern Indiana, should be particularly

proud of how we have consistently stood against this troubling, literally fatal legal decision for almost

five decades. To be clear, the Dobbs decision and subsequent overturning of Roe v. Wade states that there is no

constitutional right to abortion, and issues such as these should be decided by the people at the state level.

It does not end abortion in this country as many suggest. Therefore, we should recognize this decision as

one more step in our defense of human life. We now need to turn our attention to our state legislators to

urge them to protect in law the rights of the unborn. Our parishes and diocese also will redouble our efforts to provide outreach and assistance to women and

families experiencing unexpected and crisis pregnancies. We will continue to help provide the resources

they need before and after birth through programs like Walking with Moms in Need and Project Gabriel,

and offering assistance through the St. Vincent de Paul Society and Catholic Charities. We also will

continue to reach out with love, healing and reconciliation to those whose lives have been and will

continue to be haunted by the effects of abortions, whether they were procured in facilities across state

lines or through abortion pills received by mail. Along with our own efforts as Catholics, we will work

with crisis-pregnancy centers and other pro-life organizations in our communities in advocating for life

and serving the needs of women who are looking for assistance. Let us all be instruments of peace as we work to promote a Culture of Life in our communities. As we

work to provide legal protection for the unborn in Indiana and care for their mothers and families, we are

also committed, through teaching, dialogue and witness, to help bring about a change of heart and mind

that all might recognize the sanctity of and inherent right to life of all persons, from conception until

natural death. As we begin a new chapter in these efforts, let us first turn to God in prayer: in thanksgiving for this

landmark Supreme Court decision and for all those who worked so tirelessly over the past 49 years to

help make it happen; for continuing conversion of our hearts and those of our fellow citizens; and for the

gifts of wisdom, courage and perseverance as we undertake our ongoing mission of being apostles of the

Gospel of Life. Evansville Bishop Joseph M. Siegel

Kentucky

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear sent out the following message on social media:

Today’s decision triggers an extremist Kentucky law that creates a total ban in Kentucky that will eliminate all options for victims of rape or incest. As the former chief prosecutor of Kentucky, I know that these violent crimes happen, and not having options for victims of rape and incest is wrong. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear

Kentucky House and Senate Democratic Caucus Leaders Joni Jenkins and Morgan McGarvey issued a joint statement in response to the Supreme court’s decision.

“Mark our words: Today’s U.S. Supreme Court decision on abortion will be seen in the future as our era’s Plessy v. Ferguson. This abhorrent ruling erases nearly 50 years of the court’s own precedents while sending women’s reproductive rights — and risking others like same-sex marriage and rights to contraception — back to the 1700s; it goes against the views of a durable majority of Americans; and, most critically, it needlessly and cruelly threatens the lives of millions of women while telling them they no longer have authority over their own bodies. This is beyond wrong, and we stand with those who will fight with all we have to overturn this travesty as soon as possible.” Kentucky House and Senate Democratic Caucus Leaders Joni Jenkins and Morgan McGarvey

Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams issued the following statement on the Supreme Court’s decision:

“Today, the Supreme Court returned the right of self-government to the States and to the People, as contemplated by the Constitution. In Kentucky this fall, our people will have the opportunity to express their view on this issue, via Constitutional Amendment Two. The Court’s decision follows a half-century of hard and diligent work by people of faith, elected officials, attorneys, and activists. As abortion will remain legal in many states, including at least one of our neighboring states, that hard and diligent work must continue, in a different form: ensuring adequate support – financial and emotional – of those facing this difficult choice.” Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams

Kentucky Auditor Mike Harmon gave the following statement on Friday’s ruling:

“As Kentucky’s 47th Auditor of Public Accounts, the oath that I took for this office was to uphold the U.S. and Commonwealth’s constitutions and be ‘…faithful and true to the Commonwealth of Kentucky.’ I believe that oath includes supporting and upholding the law of the land in our nation and our Commonwealth. Long before I became Kentucky’s Auditor, I have been an advocate for the sanctity of life. During my 13 years in the Kentucky House, I was a proud member of the pro-life caucus and worked many years alongside other legislators in sponsoring legislation to put an end to abortion. Today’s decision in the Dobbs case reaffirms the work of myself and other current and former state legislators, establishing Kentucky as a place where all life, both born and unborn, is protected.” Kentucky Auditor Mike Harmon

Kentucky Democratic Party Chair Colmon Elridge released the following statement on the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade: