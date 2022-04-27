NEXSTAR (WEHT) — Drug Take Back Day is coming up with many law enforcement offices around the country participating in it. There are a few things you need to know before bringing any unwanted drugs to the program.

Collection sites will be set up nationwide on Saturday, April 30 for expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs. Sponsored by the Drug Enforcement Association (DEA), the “Take Back” initiative’s goal is to prevent prescription drug abuse and theft through proper disposal.

So, what can you bring? Law enforcement officials say the initiative accepts liquid and pill medications. Additionally, vaping pens without batteries and vaping cartridges will also be taken. That being said, needles WILL NOT be accepted for disposal.

“Unused or expired medication in home cabinets is highly susceptible to theft, misuse, and abuse,” it states in a police media release. “Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs.”

Last year, the DEA took in about 745,000 pounds worth of unneeded drugs, emptying thousands of medicine cabinets across the country. Officials say Drug Take Back Day reflects DEA’s commitment to Americans’ safety and health.

This service is free and anonymous with no questions asked. If you’d like to participate in Drug Take Back Day, visit DEA.gov to find your closest participating location.