Hockey announcer plays giant game of Solitaire on arena ice during intermission

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Avalanche started the 2021 season in Denver without fans due to COVID-19 restrictions.

With expectations high for the 56-game season, the Avs faced the St. Louis Blues on opening night.

The Blues won 4-1, but the game wasn’t all doom and gloom. Avs play-by-play announcer Conor McGahey had a little fun during intermission.

In a Twitter post, McGahey shared a video with the caption, “I’ll just play some solitaire during intermission. #GoAvsGo“.

Even cooler? McGahey won!

Solitaire wasn’t the only game McGahey played on the ice. He also decided to play pong.