Home sells for $1.5 million over asking price in San Francisco Bay Area

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) – A single-family house in the San Francisco Bay Area sold for $1.5 million over the asking price in just ten days.

The home at 5 The Uplands, Berkeley was listed at $2.75 million and sold for $4.25 million, according to Compass.

The pending 1911 craftsman boasts 3,657 square feet, four bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms.

The home comes complete with a retractable projector screen and a wine cellar accessible through a hatch in the kitchen, the listing notes.

It received nine offers, and eight of those offers were over asking.  

Take a look inside and out:

