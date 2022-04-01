NATIONAL (WEHT) – A Texas federal court ruled in favor of the Horse Racing Integrity and Safety Act.

Marty Irby, executive director at Animal Wellness Action, said, “It’s time for the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority to swiftly implement the new law as intended and secure a contract with the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency to oversee all testing and enforcement so the eradication of doping can begin. We congratulate the Authority on this tremendous victory leading up to the running of the 148th Kentucky Derby.”

Irby said he met with the U.S. House of Representatives Subcommittee on Commerce and Consumer Protection and issued a statement on the issue, citing concerns about equine health and drug abuse involving horses, just to name a few areas of concern.