House approves $3.5 trillion budget

(WEHT) – House Democrats approved President Biden’s $3.5 trillion budget.

Several moderate lawmakers originally threatened to withhold their support for the plan. They demanded the house first approve a $1 trillion public works package that’s already passed the senate. House leaders are offering them a September 27 date for a vote on the bipartisan bill as a compromise.

Republicans, including Indiana Congressman Larry Bucshon are speaking out against the budget plan.

“This budget resolution, and the socialist tax and spending spree it will enable, is the height of fiscal irresponsibility,” said Bucshon. “What we need is a fiscally-responsible budget that prioritizes growing the family budget on Main Street over the federal budget in Washington.”

