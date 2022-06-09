(WEHT) – The U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation that could change regulations when it comes to animal testing.

In a vote of 392 to 28, the house passed the FDA Modernization Act which would change FDA regulations on animal testing and move towards non-animal testing methods. This comes after local calls to end animal testing at a Posey County testing lab after they were the subject of an undercover investigation from the Humane Society of the United States.

In the Tri-State, Republican Representatives Larry Buschon from Indiana, Brett Guthrie and James Comer from Kentucky voted in favor of the bill. Illinois Republican Mary Miller voted no. Eyewitness News reached out to Senator Rand Paul’s office for comment. Paul, who introduced the act in October of 2021, said he would support the House version of the FDA Modernization Act.