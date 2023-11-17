HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Thanksgiving is less than a week away, and families in the Tri-State are sharing their blessings with children in need by packing shoeboxes with Operation Christmas Child.

Samaritan’s Purse is gathering shoebox gifts filled with toys, personal care items and school supplies for National Collection Week. The gifts will be sent to children in over 100 countries.

Joannie Hollis-Smith, the Southwest Indiana Area Coordinator, says the organization has delivered over 200 million boxes over the past 30 years.

To learn more about donating, and find your nearest dropoff location, visit the Samaritan’s Purse website.