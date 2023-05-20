HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A horse trained by Bob Baffert injured a leg during a Preakness undercard race Saturday and was thereafter euthanized on track.

Officials say Havnameltdown buckled forward and threw jockey Luis Saez off his back during the race. Kitty Block, CEO of the Humane Society in the United States, says things need to change in the horseracing industry.

“The tragic loss of Havnameltdown at the 2023 Preakness, coming after the eight horse deaths prior to and since the Kentucky Derby, underscores the urgent need for sweeping reforms in the horse racing industry,” Block says.

In the statement provided to media, Block also says the safety of the racehorses needs to be a bigger priority.

“It’s time to prioritize horse safety, implement the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act doping program, and stop gambling with racehorses’ lives,” she adds.

Baffert says he is grieving the loss and mentions this is the first time something has happened to Havnameltdown.

“We never had an issue with him,” Baffert said. “We are so careful with all these horses, and it still happens. It is something that is disheartening. I feel so bad for that horse. And I just hope that Luis is OK.”

According to track officials, jockey Luis Saez was conscious and taken to a hospital for evaluation after the incident.

AP helped contribute to this post.