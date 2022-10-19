(WEHT) – A new study from SavingSpot has analyzed restaurant ratings and created a system to calculate the top- and bottom-rated fast-food chains in each state and region.

According to their data, Chick-fil-A is the top-rated fast food chain in most states and major cities. This includes both Indiana and Kentucky. In Illinois, the top-rated restaurant was Papa Murphy’s.

In the bottom of their list, Papa Johns was the least liked in 16 states including Illinois and Indiana. In Kentucky, most people would rather eat anywhere other than Wing Stop.

