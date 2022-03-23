EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – A woman called 911 on Tuesday to report that she wanted help “getting all her chicken” from KFC.

The woman told a dispatcher that she was at a KFC restaurant in Euclid, Ohio and paid for eight pieces of chicken but only received half that number.

“I only got four pieces of chicken, and I want my chicken,” the woman told the dispatcher.

The dispatcher told the woman that was a civil matter and that she would have to contact the restaurant’s management.

“There is not much the police can do about it,” the dispatcher told the caller.

The woman, however, insisted she wanted to talk to a police officer. An officer was dispatched, but he told the woman he was unable to help.

The Euclid police chief said he would like to remind people to only use 911 when it’s an emergency.

“While we are here to serve the public, an incorrect drive-thru order is not a police matter,” said Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS), in many communities, making false or harassing 911 calls is a criminal offense punishable by a fine or jail time.

