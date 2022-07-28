FISHERS, Ind. — A Hamilton Southeastern swim coach has been arrested on an out-of-state warrant after being accused of stalking a model on OnlyFans and driving to Wisconsin where he took photos of her at a baseball game and even sent her photos from outside her own apartment.

Matt Papachronis, 45, was arrested on a warrant from Portage County Wisconsin on July 20.

According to court documents, the OnlyFans model didn’t realize that Papachronis had begun to stalk her until May 15 when she was attending her boyfriend’s baseball game at a park in Plover, Wisconsin. The unidentified victim told police that an 8-year-old boy approached her while she was at the game and handed her a handwritten note that also contained $200 in cash.

Booking photo of Matt Papachronis

The boy later told police that a man approached him at the park and offered the child $5 if he would deliver the note to the victim.

In the note, the stalker told the victim that he had now seen her in person and that he thanked her and hoped “his investment” gave her the life she deserved.

“P.S.,” the note reportedly went on, “I’ll no longer pursue you here in person. You are safe and always were. I just had to see for myself.”

The writer signed the note “love and respect MJP aka JP”.

After receiving the note, the victim became visibly shaken up and reported blacking out due to fear for her own safety, the court documents reveal.

It was only after the victim went to police that she realized the extent of Papachronis’s stalking.

Court documents state the victim told police she sells provocative photos on OnlyFans but that she rarely checks messages sent to her account since the service has “moderators” or “account managers” who handle responding to messages for a portion of her tip money.

After receiving the note, the victim began to look through her messages and saw that one of her subscribers named “ChiGuy34” had been sending her alarming photographs including of her and her boyfriend around the Village of Plover, photos taken outside her apartment, and even a photo of her at the baseball game where she had been given the note with a message saying, “I was 10 feet away from you.”

Further photos revealed that Papachronis even sent the victim a photo of her boyfriend from a trip they had taken earlier in the morning before the baseball game.

Messages sent to her by “ChiGuy34” prior to May 15 had him declaring his love toward the victim and stating how he wanted to be with her.

“So are you stalking me?” a moderator asked the stalker in reply to one of his messages.

“I did, yes, for a day,” he wrote back. “I’m not proud of it… I’m embarrassed… but I got down to the truth. At least some of it.”

Police were able to link Papachronis to the “ChiGuy34” OnlyFans account and tracked his phone revealing he drove from Fishers to Wisconsin on May 14 before returning back to Indiana the following day. Police also found surveillance footage of a white Toyota Camry observed following the victim and her boyfriend. The car was found to be a rental rented in Papachronis’s wife’s name. Financial transactions and photos submitted to create an OnlyFans account also tied Papachronis to the account.

According to the court documents, Papachronis had begun to accuse the victim of cheating on him in the OnlyFans messages. He messaged her account telling her that he saw her go to bed with a guy “last night” and that he “saw it all.”

“You can’t cover it up,” he messaged her.

Papachronis even referred to the victim’s boyfriend by his name, according to the documents.

“I literally watched you 2 do everything together the last 2+ days,” he wrote to her. “I was next to you when you took the picture at the game today.”

The Fishers Police Department arrested Papachronis on July 20 on a warrant issued by the Portage County Sheriff’s Department of Wisconsin.

FOX59 has reached out to Hamilton Southeastern Schools but has not received a comment at this time. Papachronis has been removed from a website where he was previously listed as an assistant coach for the high school swim team.