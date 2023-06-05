FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas (KTAB/KRBC) – Since May 23 when an anonymous Instagram page called ‘kaderenfroabuse’ was created to detail allegations of sexual assault and harassment, life for former Stephenville-quarterback-turned-University-of-Arkansas-quarterback has been turned upside down.

“It just kind of snowballed overnight, and I just really went into hiding because I was getting death threats,” Kade Renfro explained.

It wasn’t but a few days after the Instagram page gained national attention that the Arkansas football program contacted him.

“I had a call from the head coach, and really just said, you know, like, you shouldn’t come back this first semester in the fall or in the summer. And we can revisit it whenever all this is over in the second semester,” Renfro recalled.

KTAB/KRBC has reached out to the University of Arkansas Athletic Department for comment, but have not yet received a reply. Meanwhile, they did tell our Nexstar affiliate station Pig Trail Nation in Fayetteville on Friday, May 26, ‘Upon gaining knowledge of the allegations against a student-athlete earlier this week, we immediately informed the University’s Title IX office of the allegations. The student-athlete is no longer a member of the football team.’

The university later released a second statement and like the first, did not mention Renfro by name. The statement included this message: ‘After being made aware of the allegations, we notified the relevant offices on our campus. Due to the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act student privacy regulations, we are unable to provide more information at this time.’

Meanwhile, David Wimberly, a defense attorney from Breckenridge, added another prospective to Renfro’s dismissal from the Arkansas football program.

“All this is happening. And to this young man, without one human being, ever coming forward to an organization and making a complaint, through the school, through the police department or through anywhere,” Wimberly said.

Furthermore, images posted on the Instagram page were found to be used on other social media pages such as this one on TikTok. The images can be compared by the bruising on the hand and the background, not to mention an individual, in Sedgewick County in Kansas that was arrested and booked regarding this matter on October 16 of 2022.

Also, other images were found on TikTok associated with another criminal case used on the Instagram page alleging the aftermath of Renfro’s assault. In this case, the individual who was originally associated with this assault was arrested on May 1 of 2022 in Bakersfield, California.

“To take photographs and put it on an Instagram account to intentionally harm this young man, but then the school acting on that. It’s just, it’s unbelievable to me that there was zero due process in this at all,” Wimberly shared.

Although Renfro claims that he has never sexually assaulted a woman, he does acknowledge inappropriate conversations in which he takes responsibility for.

“Some of the things that I did say were wrong. And I know that now. And I’ve known that for months, because I was in a dark place. And I’ve did try to seek help and I did. I wasn’t acting on this alone. There were other consensual conversations being had. Consensual conversations. Yes, sir. And I would never mention that to anybody that was not okay with that,” explained Renfro. “And there have been numerous girls that have come out and said, ‘Yeah, Kade had talked to me about this and was very respectful that I was not okay with it.’ And you know, that’s really what it boils down to is the people that actually do know me and having encounters with me.”

All in all, Renfro’s attorney David Wimberly is out to clear his client’s name and for those associated with these allegations to has this message.

“The most important thing I want to happen for this young man is to clear his name. And then I will tell you, there are probably some people that probably be hearing from me with a citation and a lawsuit. I’ll just tell you that some some of them better get their checkbook out.”

As of Friday, June 2, there are still no criminal complaints or charges filed against Renfro. Meanwhile, Renfro’s attorney has filed felony criminal charges in the wake of the individual or individuals found that created the Instagram page. Stick with BigCountryHomepage for additional details.