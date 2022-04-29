CLEVELAND (WJW) – Dolly Parton has reconsidered her choice to bow out of contention for a spot in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

In March, Dolly said she was grateful to be nominated but didn’t feel she was worthy, and didn’t want to take anyone’s place.

At the time she tweeted, “I’m extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don’t feel that I’ve earned that right. I really don’t want votes to be split because of me so I must respectfully bow out.”

The Rock Hall followed with a statement saying Dolly’s name was already included among the nominees on a ballot sent to voters.

“We are in awe of Dolly’s brilliant talent and pioneering spirit and are proud to have nominated her for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame,” the Rock Hall said in a statement.

Now, Dolly has had a change of heart.

In an interview with NPR’s Morning Edition, Dolly explained what she’d do if she’s voted in.

“I’ll accept gracefully,” she said.

“It was always my belief that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame was for people in rock music,” she said. “And so I felt like I was taking away from someone that maybe deserved it certainly more than me.”

Voting closed for the 2022 Hall of Fame ballot earlier this week.

Also nominated were Beck, Pat Benatar, Kate Bush, DEVO, Duran Duran, Eminem, Eurythmics, Judas Priest, Fela Kuti, MC5, New York Dolls, Rage Against the Machine, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon, A Tribe Called Quest and Dionne Warwick.