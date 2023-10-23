HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – On Monday night, nine Republican lawmakers will pitch themselves behind closed doors to be the next Speaker of the House. The party now aims to have a new nominee by tomorrow.

Illinois 12th District Congressman Mike Bost spoke with Shelley Kirk on Eyewitness News First at Four to discuss his views on the process to secure a new nominee, including reports that he was ready to “lunge across a room” at Congressman Matt Gaetz.

You can view their full interview in the video player above.