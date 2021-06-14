Illinois in top 5 most fun states, Kentucky in bottom 10

With summer just around the corner and over two-thirds of Americans planning to take a vacation, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2021’s Most Fun States in America.

To determine the states offering the greatest variety and most cost-effective options for enjoyment, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 26 key metrics. The data set ranges from movie costs to accessibility of national parks to casinos per capita.

California took the number 1 spot, while West Virginia came in at the bottom. Illinois ranked at number 5, Indiana at 38, and Kentucky at 42.



