Illinois is last in U-Haul’s migration list, Indiana and Kentucky in top 20

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – If you want to know where people are migrating to then you should probably ask the movers. U-Haul has published their list of states that people appear to have moved to in 2020.

Indiana ranks 12th, Kentucky 18th, and Illinois is near the bottom at #49. among the top ten. Illinois has been 49th or 50th since 2015, when U-Haul began ranking states based on annual net gain.

U-Haul says that self-movers are continuing to migrate to the Southeast, as well as markets in the Southwest, Midwest and Rocky Mountain regions. Customers made Texas and Florida their top two destinations from 2016 to 2019.

U-Haul calculates the growth by the gain of one-way trucks entering versus leaving a state. They compared more than two million one-way U-Haul trips over the year.