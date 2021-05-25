Illinois one of the best states for millennials and Kentucky one of the worst, says study

Loved by marketers yet vilified by media, millennials are at once the most popular and unpopular generation alive. However, with a population of around 80 million, millennials will continue to have a huge influence on American culture and consumption.

But the millennial experience is not the same everywhere. WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia using 34 key metrics, ranging from share of millennials to millennial unemployment rate to millennial voter-turnout rate, to determine where this generational has thrived and struggled.

According to the study, Illinois was 11th place out of all states and the District of Columbia. Kentucky was one of the worst states for millennials with a rank of 45th place. Indiana ranked 32nd. The best state was Washington and the worst state was West Virginia.

To see the full rankings, click here.