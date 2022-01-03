Illinois one of top states for exoduses according to new study

ST. LOUIS – Illinois is one of the top states in the country seeing the biggest exoduses according to a study released by United Van Lines. The moving company released its 45th Annual National Movers Study.
The study tracks the company’s exclusive data for customers’ state-to-state migration patterns. Vermont was the state with the highest percentage (74%) of inbound migration with United Van Lines.
When it came to outbound moves, New Jersey (71%) topped the list for the fourth straight year.
Illinois (67%) ranked second on the outbound list. Illinois, New York (63%), Connecticut (60%), and California (59%) have all regularly appeared on the top of the outbound list.
Moving In
The top inbound states of 2021 were:
- Vermont
- South Dakota
- South Carolina
- West Virginia
- Florida
- Alabama
- Tennessee
- Oregon
- Idaho
- Rhode Island
Moving Out
The top outbound states for 2021 were:
- New Jersey
- Illinois
- New York
- Connecticut
- California
- Michigan
- Massachusetts
- Louisiana
- Ohio
- Nebraska
United Van Lines also conducts an accompanying survey to examine the motivations and influences for Americans’ interstate moves. This year’s survey results indicated 31.8% of Americans who moved did so in order to be closer to family. Additionally, 32.5% of Americans moved for a new job or job transfer, a significant decrease from 2015, when more than 60% of Americans cited a job or transfer.
Also, nine of the top 10 outbound states are considered densely populated, further illustrating America’s shift to less crowded states.