FRANCE (WEHT) – It seems like snacks won’t exist in French theaters anymore… at least as long as COVID is around.

Movie theaters in France cut out popcorn and candy because of rising COVID cases. France has banned eating or drinking in entertainment venues like movie theaters for at least three weeks because of a rise in COVID-19 infections. The new ban kicks in on January 3.

Theaters bounced back in 2021, but ticket sales are still down by 55 percent compared to before the pandemic.