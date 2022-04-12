BICKNELL, Ind. — A southern Indiana contractor has been arrested and charged with theft after being paid nearly $20,000 by a Vincennes homeowner and failing to make the agreed-upon repairs.

Jesse Pace, 48, of Bicknell is charged with Level 6 felony theft and was arrested on Tuesday by Indian State Police and Knox County Sheriff’s deputies. Police said Pace posted bond and was released from jail the same day.

According to state police, Pace is the owner and operator of Superior Home Improvement and entered into an agreement with the Vincennes homeowner in December of 2021. Pace reportedly was paid $10,000 to start the home improvement project and initially began the work before vanishing not long after and failing to return to the worksite.

In January, Pace told the homeowner he needed more than $9,000 for additional material. After the homeowner paid Pace, the contractor still failed to return and make the agreed-upon repairs. The victim then contacted state police and a warrant ended up being issued for Pace’s arrest.