(SAFEWISE) – A report on the safest states for pets was done by SafeWise. The website says it ranked according to pet population, rentals that allow pets, and laws that protect pets and prevent abuse.

SafeWise says that Indiana comes in at number one for pet friendliness, while New Mexico comes in at number forty-eight. Hawaii and Alaska were not included in the report. Kentucky ranked at thirty-four, while Illinois ranked at eleven.

A link to the full report can be found here.