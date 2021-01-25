Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois in the bottom 20 for best states to retire

(WEHT) Planning for retirement starts almost as soon as you enter the workforce. And one of the topics on everyone’s mind is – will I retire where I live, or move someplace else? According to a WalletHub study, the Tri-State isn’t exactly at the top of the list for retirement.

To determine the best states to retire, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 45 key indicators of retirement-friendliness. They examined affordability, health-related factors and overall quality of life. Here’s where the Tri-State stands:

1. Florida 30. Indiana 41. Illinois 45. Kentucky 50. New Jersey

According to the study, Illinois had the worst ‘taxpayer’ ranking. Kentucky tied with Alabama for 47 for lowest life expectancy.