Indiana, Kentucky in the top 10 for states with ‘best’ sibling relationships

With ongoing social distancing and quarantine due to COVID-19, millions of siblings have spent more time together than ever, but has it brought them closer?

TOP Agent put together a list of the best (and worst) states for sibling relationships. They’re calling it the 2021 Sibling Relationship Index. It ranks states by how much they love (and hate) their siblings.

3,109 American siblings were asked to define their relationship with their siblings. Kentucky claimed the number 2 spot with 63.64 percent using the term ‘love’ to describe their sibling. Indiana came in at #9, while Illinois ranked at #28.



