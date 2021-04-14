Indiana, Kentucky two of the ‘least green’ states

The year 2021 is considered by some to be one of the worst years of their life. It’s all due to the COVID pandemic. But that wasn’t the only event making 2021 miserable; the U.S. also had a record number of natural disasters that did at least a billion dollars in damage. Some of those disasters were made worse by humans.

WalletHub decided to highlight the greenest states by comparing each of the 50 states on 25 key metrics. The data set ranges from green buildings per capita to the share of energy consumption from renewable resources.

The top spot went to Vermont. Illinois came in at #23, but Indiana and Kentucky ranked much lower at #41 and #46 respectively. The least green state was West Virginia.

Indiana tied with Ohio at #46 with some of the lowest air quality. Illinois ranked even lower in this category at #49.

(This story was originally published on April 14, 2021)