INDIANAPOLIS — As the United States House of Representatives continues to be without a Speaker of the House, Republicans are reportedly pushing to host a vote for their nominee for the position as soon as Tuesday.

According to reports from The Hill on Monday, U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio was named the Republican nominee for Speaker of the House on Friday in a 124-81 vote against U.S. Rep. Austin Scott, R-Ga. However, officials said that when the Republican conference was asked if they would support Jordan on the floor, the vote was reported as 152-55.

According to previous reports, a candidate is required to have 217 votes to win the position on the House floor. This comes after it took days and numerous votes for the prior Speaker of the House, U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy R-Calif., to be put into the position in January.

After nearly 10 months in the position, a group of hard-right Republicans joined House Democrats to oust McCarthy, causing the Speaker of the House position to be vacant for the first time in history. This is how Indiana lawmakers voted at that time:

James Baird Republican Nay Jim Banks Republican Nay Larry Bucshon Republican Nay Erin Houchin Republican Nay Greg Pence Republican Nay Victoria Spartz Republican Nay Rudy Yakym III Republican Nay Andre Carson Democrat Yea Frank Mrvan Democrat Yea

The House of Representatives is planning to vote on Tuesday on the new Speaker of the House. Before that expected vote, some Indiana lawmakers have expressed opinions on the upcoming vote.

Jim Banks, R-Ind. District 3, has expressed support for Jordan multiple times, saying on Thursday that he is “committed to doing everything (he) can to help elect (Jordan) as the next Speaker of the House.”

“He is a conservative fighter and a leader who can unite our party,” Banks said on Thursday. “Republicans have a lot of work to do and if Jim Jordan is in the Speaker’s chair, we will get it done.”

In an updated statement provided to FOX59/CBS4 on Monday, Banks said:

I look forward to voting for Jim Jordan to be Speaker on the House Floor tomorrow. With Jim as Speaker, House Republicans will hold the Biden administration accountable, fight to secure the border, and always put America First. He is a strong conservative leader and has my full support. Jim Banks

U.S. Rep. Erin Houchin, R-Ind. District 9 and U.S. Rep. Larry Bucshon, R-Ind. District 8 also expressed their respective support for Jordan as the Speaker of the House. In his statement, Bucshon stressed the importance of House Republicans working together.

“All House Republicans need to come together as a team and vote for Jim on the House floor. We need a GOP Speaker of the House ASAP,” Bucshon said in a post on social media on Sunday afternoon.

On Friday, U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz said in a statement that she initially supported Jordan, but is currently undecided. When FOX59/CBS4 reached out to Spartz’s office on Monday, the office referred us to this statement.

(Jordan) is a great American with strong conservative values, but I am not sure if he truly is the independent thinker and visionary leader we need to deliver for the American people. After witnessing all of the behind-the-scenes politics, backstabbing, undermining, top-down attitude and statements made by former Speaker McCarthy and his allies in conference today, I will have to assess on Monday if Jim is the right person who will be held accountable to the same standard as Kevin was, or just another puppet for the swamp with a better bio. I am also very disappointed that we were sent home without reconciling this issue. Spartz

In two social media posts last week, U.S. Rep. Andre Carson, D-Ind. District 7, said that the U.S. House of Representatives is not able to perform its basic duties without a Speaker of the House. Carson stressed that he will “keep working to find common ground.”

“Another day without a Speaker. Another day closer to a government shutdown. Another day delaying our efforts to deliver for the American people,” Carson said on Wednesday. “Once again, I urge my colleagues to put politics aside so Congress can get back to work.”

FOX59/CBS4 has reached out to each Indiana member of the U.S. House of Representatives regarding their thoughts on Tuesday’s expected Speaker of the House vote. This story will be updated if they return the request for comment.