New study shows Indiana ranks among the bottom 10 states with bullying problems

(WALLETHUB) – With schools returning to in-person learning this fall and a child experiencing bullying every seven minutes, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2021’s States with the Biggest Bullying Problems.

States on the study ranked closer to 1 have higher bullying problems, with states ranked lower having less issues with bullying. Due to data limitations, Minnesota, Oregon, and Washington were left out from the list, making Massachusetts the state with the least amount of bullying problems.

States with the biggest bullying problems:

1. California

29. Illinois

39. Kentucky

44. Indiana

48. Massachusetts

Along with ranking 39th of states with biggest bullying problems, Kentucky also ranked 43rd of states with lowest percent of high school students involved in a physical fight at school. Indiana ranked right behind the commonwealth for the same category tying with Maine for 44th. On the flip side, Kentucky ranked 2nd for highest percent of high school students bullied on school property. As for the highest cost of truancy for schools due to bullying, Illinois clocked in at 4th.

WalletHub’s Main Findings

You can read WalletHub’s full report here.



