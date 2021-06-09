Indiana senator pushes $200 billion investment bill through senate

(WEHT) – Indiana Senator Todd Young helped push the U.S. Competition and Innovation Act, formerly known as the Endless Frontier Act, through the senate.

The act plans to invest more than $200 billion into American manufacturing, technology and research to help the U.S. move away from China’s economic and political influence on the country. The bill also aims to increase production of semiconductors with research and incentives after a recent shortage has caused production halts on some new cars. Senator Todd Young says it’s time to start investing in Americans.

“From the technologists that might be trained at Ivy Tech Community College, to the postdoc students who will be trained in some engineering disciplines at Purdue University, we want to make sure we have the workforce to develop next-gen technologies and to work with these platform technologies to allow our country to grow faster and to ensure that our country is more prosperous in the 21st century,” said Senator Young in a virtual press conference.

In the Tri-State, only two senators voted against the act. Kentucky Senator Rand Paul and Indiana Senator Mike Braun both voted against the bill. Illinois senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin voted in favor of the bill alongside Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnel. Senator McConnel says the bill isn’t perfect, but countering China on the world stage is necessary.

The legislation passed out of the senate 68 to 32. It now heads to the House where it is also expected to pass.