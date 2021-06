FILE – In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, violent protesters storm the Capitol, in Washington. People charged in the attack on the U.S. Capitol left behind a trove of videos and messages that have helped federal authorities build cases. In nearly half of the more than 200 federal cases stemming from the attack, authorities have cited evidence that an insurrectionist appeared to have been inspired by conspiracy theories or extremist ideologies, according to an Associated Press review of court records. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

INDIANA (WEHT) – An Indiana woman is the first person sentenced in connection to the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Anna Morgan-Lloyd, 49, of Bloomfield, pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating. or picketing inside a capitol building. She was sentenced to three years of probation and will not face prison time.

Before receiving her sentence, Morgan-Lloyd apologized to the court for participating in what she called a “disgraceful” day.