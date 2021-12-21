Infant bath seats recalled for drowning risk

(WEHT) Karmas Far is recalling its 2-in-1 infant bath seat & booster chair. The seats failed to meet federal safety standards on several levels and present a drowning hazard.

The seats failed to meet federal standards for stability and leg openings. They are also prone to tipping over while in use, presenting a drowning risk for infants.

Anyone who has purchased one will be refunded. You can call Karmas Far collect at (909) 372-6955 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. To email Karmas Far, contact them at recall@karmasfar.com for more information.