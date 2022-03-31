WASHINGTON, D.C. – Inflation has continued surging, hitting a forty year high.

The Commerce Department says inflation in February was nearly six and a half percent higher than a year ago. It’s the largest year-to-year jump since 1982 when Ronald Reagan was president. Americans are paying sharply higher prices for food, gasoline and other necessities.

Overall, Americans’ income rose half a percent last month, the highest gain since November and up from just one-tenth of a percent in January. Wages and salaries jumped eight tenths of a percent – the most in four months.