Infrastructure bill clears procedural vote

(WEHT) – The more than $1 trillion infrastructure deal cleared another hurdle on Friday. The Senate passed the plan through another procedural vote.

Earlier this week, 17 Republican senators, including minority leader Mitch McConnell and Todd Young of Indiana joined all Democrats in voting to start the debate on the measure. Senators will continue debate and possibly amend the bill before a final vote, which could come sometime next week.

Indiana Senator Mike Braun says he’s against the measure because of funding concerns.

“We’re not using any of the normal methods of dedicated funding, which would be called ‘user fees’, on any type of hard infrastructure because that takes political will,” said Senator Braun. “You have to create that connection between a user fee and the use of infrastructure, and no one even wants to do that.”

Senator Braun does believe the infrastructure bill will get enough GOP support and eventually pass.