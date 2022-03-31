WASHINGTON, D.C. (WEHT) – The U.S. Senate says that some Senators sent a letter to Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona and Attorney General Merrick Garland to see if they could get an update on efforts to improve how undue hardship claims by student borrowers in bankruptcy proceedings are being held.

“The undue hardship exception (11 U.S.C. 523(a)(8)) currently serves as the only option in the bankruptcy code for discharge of student loans, and that exception has been narrowly construed by most courts. The federal government’s aggressive litigation challenges against students who pursue undue hardship claims further exacerbates this situation… All too often, [Department of Education] ED and [Department of Justice] DOJ oppose undue hardship discharges in adversarial bankruptcy proceedings, requiring debtors to effectively demonstrate a certainty of hopelessness before they can obtain relief. Clearing this statutorily unnecessary high bar is challenging enough for individuals who are represented by experienced attorneys. It is virtually impossible for those without representation,” the Senators wrote.

The Senators called on Secretary Cardona to follow through on his public statement that the Department of Education would change the Department’s approach to “undue hardship” claims to make it a more accessible option for discharging student debt in bankruptcy. This is according to a press release sent out by the U.S. Senate.

The Senators pressed, “While a bipartisan effort is underway in Congress to reform the bankruptcy code’s treatment of student loans, changes to administrative policies related to undue hardship are also necessary and long overdue… Will ED promptly issue an update to its 2015 guidance on undue hardship adversary proceedings to make it simpler and fairer for borrowers who have demonstrated legitimate hardships to receive a discharge?”

“We look forward to working with ED and DOJ to promptly implement the goals articulated by Secretary Cardona and to help bring clarity, fairness, and cost-effectiveness to the federal government’s approach on undue hardship claims,” the Senators concluded.

The main Senators involved with this are:

U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL)

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY)

U.S. Senator Patty Murray (D-WA)

A copy of the letter can be found here.