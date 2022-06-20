EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Americans around the country might claim their state is the most patriotic, but statistics may say otherwise. With the 4th of July approaching, WalletHub compared the entire nation across 13 key indicators of patriotism.

Their data ranged from the state’s military enlistees and veterans to the share of adults who voted in the 2020 presidential election. Here’s what they found:

Overall Rank State Total Score Military Engagement Civic Engagement 1 Alaska 65.57 1 12 2 Montana 61.46 22 1 3 Virginia 58.97 3 13 4 North Dakota 58.43 20 5 5 Oregon 56.42 36 3 6 Maryland 56.25 23 7 7 Hawaii 55.26 2 24 8 Vermont 54.77 43 2 9 New Hampshire 54.23 32 6 10 Iowa 52.76 41 4 11 Washington 52.46 14 14 12 South Dakota 52.21 24 10 13 Colorado 52.05 12 15 14 Delaware 51.35 25 11 15 Maine 50.12 37 8 16 Utah 49.10 38 9 17 North Carolina 46.98 6 32 18 Wyoming 46.75 7 27 19 Idaho 46.03 18 18 20 New Mexico 45.23 10 26 21 Arizona 45.09 17 23 22 Oklahoma 44.58 8 30 23 Kansas 44.34 13 29 24 Georgia 44.20 5 41 25 Missouri 44.00 26 17 26 South Carolina 42.14 4 47 27 Minnesota 41.13 47 16 28 Mississippi 40.68 16 37 29 Ohio 40.51 33 20 30 Nebraska 39.11 28 34 31 Texas 38.51 9 46 32 Illinois 38.46 39 22 33 Nevada 38.29 15 45 34 Wisconsin 37.43 42 21 35 Kentucky 36.98 21 43 36 California 36.61 31 38 37 Michigan 36.05 46 25 38 New Jersey 35.99 48 19 39 Tennessee 35.92 30 39 40 West Virginia 35.44 34 36 41 Louisiana 35.15 27 44 42 Pennsylvania 34.80 44 31 43 Alabama 34.67 11 48 44 Indiana 34.43 35 40 45 Connecticut 34.10 45 33 46 Massachusetts 32.67 50 28 47 Florida 32.13 19 49 48 Rhode Island 31.78 40 42 49 New York 30.95 49 35 50 Arkansas 28.62 29 50 (Courtesy: WalletHub)

Some of the key findings WalletHub found were:

Blue states are more patriotic. Blue states landed an average ranking of 24.92, compared with 26.08 for red states. They say the higher the number, the less patriotic the state is.

Utah has the highest volunteer rate at 51.20%. That number is two times higher than New York, the state with the lowest at 25%.

Alaska has the most veterans per 1,000 civilian adults, 137, which is 2.7 times more than in New York, the state with the fewest at 51.

The state with the highest share of adults who voted in the 2020 presidential election was New Jersey, 78.3%, which is 1.5 times higher than in Arkansas, the state with the lowest at 54%.

WalletHub also gathered expert commentary on the findings:

What are the characteristics of a good patriot?



“A good patriot loves his or her country and supports it in the face of challenges. That does not mean unquestioning love, but deep regard that motivates making one’s nation the best it can be.” stated Russ Crawford – Professor, Ohio Northern University.



“A patriot is someone who can see the flaw, inequities, and injustices in one’s country and do what they can to address and rectify them,” says Suzanne M. Chod – Professor, North Central College. “A patriot is someone who is committed enough to one’s country to want to make it better for everyone, especially those who have had the least access to the benefits or privileges a country promises.”

What are the best ways for an individual to show patriotism?



Russ Crawford – Professor, Ohio Northern University says, “There are many ways for an individual to demonstrate patriotism. The keyword is ‘individual.’ In the United States, individuals are free to be patriotic in whatever way they want. That could be flying the national flag at their house, serving in the military, voting, and taking part in the political life of the nation, but also includes a multitude of other ways. If one chooses to show patriotism by popping off fireworks on the 4th of July, that is fine. We have had times in our nation’s history when patriotism has been defined to require specific actions, but in contemporary America, we have the freedom to choose our own path.”

Should we be raising our children as global citizens first or as Americans first?



“We live in an inextricably interconnected world. Whether in your own community in the United States, traveling around the United States, or traveling abroad, cultural competency and appreciation and respect for cultures not one’s own should be a priority,” Suzanne M. Chod – Professor, North Central College tells WalletHub. “One cannot be a good local and national citizen without being a good global citizen; they go hand-in-hand.”



“There is room for both in our schools. Ideally, younger children should learn American history and civics, and older children should learn about international systems and our place in them.” stated Russ Crawford – Professor, Ohio Northern University.

For full findings including methodology for this report, visit WalletHub.com.