EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Americans around the country might claim their state is the most patriotic, but statistics may say otherwise. With the 4th of July approaching, WalletHub compared the entire nation across 13 key indicators of patriotism.

Their data ranged from the state’s military enlistees and veterans to the share of adults who voted in the 2020 presidential election. Here’s what they found:

Source: WalletHub
Overall Rank StateTotal Score Military Engagement Civic Engagement 
1Alaska65.57112
2Montana61.46221
3Virginia58.97313
4North Dakota58.43205
5Oregon56.42363
6Maryland56.25237
7Hawaii55.26224
8Vermont54.77432
9 New Hampshire 54.23326
10Iowa52.76414
11Washington52.461414
12South Dakota52.212410
13Colorado52.051215
14Delaware51.352511
15Maine50.12378
16Utah49.10389
17North Carolina46.98632
18Wyoming46.75727
19Idaho46.031818
20New Mexico45.231026
21Arizona45.091723
22Oklahoma44.58830
23Kansas44.341329
24Georgia44.20541
25Missouri44.002617
26South Carolina42.14447
27Minnesota41.134716
28Mississippi40.681637
29Ohio40.513320
30Nebraska39.112834
31Texas38.51946
32Illinois38.463922
33Nevada38.291545
34Wisconsin37.434221
35Kentucky36.982143
36California36.613138
37Michigan36.054625
38New Jersey35.994819
39Tennessee35.923039
40West Virginia35.443436
41Louisiana35.152744
42Pennsylvania34.804431
43Alabama34.671148
44Indiana34.433540
45Connecticut34.104533
46Massachusetts32.675028
47Florida32.131949
48Rhode Island31.784042
49New York30.954935
50Arkansas28.622950
(Courtesy: WalletHub)

Some of the key findings WalletHub found were:

  • Blue states are more patriotic. Blue states landed an average ranking of 24.92, compared with 26.08 for red states. They say the higher the number, the less patriotic the state is.
  • Utah has the highest volunteer rate at 51.20%. That number is two times higher than New York, the state with the lowest at 25%.
  • Alaska has the most veterans per 1,000 civilian adults, 137, which is 2.7 times more than in New York, the state with the fewest at 51.
  • The state with the highest share of adults who voted in the 2020 presidential election was New Jersey, 78.3%, which is 1.5 times higher than in Arkansas, the state with the lowest at 54%.

WalletHub also gathered expert commentary on the findings:

What are the characteristics of a good patriot? 
 
“A good patriot loves his or her country and supports it in the face of challenges. That does not mean unquestioning love, but deep regard that motivates making one’s nation the best it can be.” stated Russ Crawford – Professor, Ohio Northern University.
 
“A patriot is someone who can see the flaw, inequities, and injustices in one’s country and do what they can to address and rectify them,” says Suzanne M. Chod – Professor, North Central College. “A patriot is someone who is committed enough to one’s country to want to make it better for everyone, especially those who have had the least access to the benefits or privileges a country promises.”

What are the best ways for an individual to show patriotism? 
 
Russ Crawford – Professor, Ohio Northern University says, “There are many ways for an individual to demonstrate patriotism. The keyword is ‘individual.’ In the United States, individuals are free to be patriotic in whatever way they want. That could be flying the national flag at their house, serving in the military, voting, and taking part in the political life of the nation, but also includes a multitude of other ways. If one chooses to show patriotism by popping off fireworks on the 4th of July, that is fine. We have had times in our nation’s history when patriotism has been defined to require specific actions, but in contemporary America, we have the freedom to choose our own path.”

Should we be raising our children as global citizens first or as Americans first?
 
“We live in an inextricably interconnected world. Whether in your own community in the United States, traveling around the United States, or traveling abroad, cultural competency and appreciation and respect for cultures not one’s own should be a priority,” Suzanne M. Chod – Professor, North Central College tells WalletHub. “One cannot be a good local and national citizen without being a good global citizen; they go hand-in-hand.”
 
“There is room for both in our schools. Ideally, younger children should learn American history and civics, and older children should learn about international systems and our place in them.” stated Russ Crawford – Professor, Ohio Northern University.

For full findings including methodology for this report, visit WalletHub.com.