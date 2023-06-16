HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A survey from preply.com was conducted on which slang parents use the most.

Preply says in the study, researchers surveyed parents to learn which terms their teen is currently using, which terms parents picked up, why parents try to keep up with slang and more. Preply says while there are countless slang terms being used in total, the study found the 34 most common. In its survey, researchers asked parents of teens which terms they have heard or seen their kids use. Preply says it then ranked those terms from most to least commonly used.

The survey found the top three slang terms were “sus,” “bet,” and “yeet.” In terms of slang terms the survey indicated parents used “sus,” “salty,” “bet” and “extra” the most, and the top three words parents allegedly hate the most are “bussin’,” “finna,” “cap,” and “yeet.”

According to the survey, the reasons parents gave for keeping up with slang were to either keep their teen safe or to better connect with their teens.

The full report can be found here.

A table that defines what the top terms mean can be found below.