HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The arraignment of a former president is something we’ve never seen before. History was made on Tuesday as Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts for falsifying business records.

Marie Eisenstein, Associate Professor of Political Science at IU Northwest and an expert on presidential politics spoke with Shelley Kirk on Eyewitness News First at Four on Tuesday to help explain the implications of the indictment. You can view the full interview in the video player above.