Please be aware that these hearings will include testimony and videos played as evidence that may include graphic images and profanity. Viewer discretion is advised.

(WEHT) – The United States House Select Committee on the January 6 attack will continue its public hearings in Washington on Tuesday. The hearing is scheduled from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Central Time.

The committee will call Republican state officials to testify about their efforts to prevent Trump from overturning the presidential election. The witness list includes Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who Trump reportedly pushed in a phone call to “find” the votes needed for him to win Georgia. Trump has said his call with Raffensperger was “perfect” and that he did nothing wrong.

