(WEHT) – Former NFL quarterback and Heritage Hills star Jay Cutler has plans to run for a seat on the Williamson County School Board in Tennessee.

Cutler posted on Twitter that he was doing research on the school board and a 2024 campaign is on the way. Williamson County is about 40 minutes south of Nashville.

Cutler also tweeted that he needs 100 signatures and a petition from the county to serve on the board.