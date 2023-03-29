(KTLA) – Jeremy Renner has revealed devastating details about the snow plow accident he was involved in on New Year’s Day but said he would do it again, despite it all.

In an upcoming interview with ABC’s Diane Sawyer, the “Hawkeye” actor reportedly gets candid about his road to recovery.

On Jan. 1, Renner was injured by his PistenBully snowplow while trying to save his nephew. Once emergency crews could get through the more than 2 feet of snow that had fallen near his home, Renner was airlifted to a nearby hospital.

When asked if he remembered the pain from the accident, he revealed that he was awake through the whole ordeal. “I (felt) all of (the pain),” he said in a preview clip released Wednesday.

Renner’s nephew also spoke with Sawyer, recalling how he found his uncle with a pool of blood coming from his head.

“I didn’t think he was alive,” he added.

Yet despite the pain and intense recovery, Renner told Sawyer he would “do it again.”

“Yeah, I’d do it again because [the plow was] going right at my nephew.”

The 911 call was included in the interview trailer. In the audio, you can hear the caller speaking to the dispatcher while Renner moans in pain in the background.

The “Mayor of Kingstown” actor broke about 30 bones when seven tons of machinery ran over him. Sawyer listed his injuries, including broken bones in both legs, his face, shoulder, and “eight ribs broken in 14 places.”

He also suffered a collapsed lung and his liver was pierced by the broken ribs, Sawyer explains. Renner said he “lost a lot of flesh and bone” during the incident.

“But I’ve refueled and refilled with love and titanium,” he noted.

Renner broke down in tears when asked about how he told his family, in sign language, that he was sorry.

“Yeah,” he said holding back tears.

With all that being said, Renner has made a miraculous recovery.

“I chose to survive,” he said. “You can’t kill me! No way!”

He said he’s looking forward to one day doing on-screen stunts again. At the end of the day, when he looks in the mirror he sees “a lucky man.”

Renner’s interview with Sawyer airs on April 6 at 10 p.m. on ABC.