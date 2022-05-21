ORRVILLE, Ohio (WEHT) – The J. M. Smucker Co. is recalling select Jif® peanut butter products sold in the U.S. due to potential Salmonella contamination.

Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

Infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream in rare circumstances and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

The recalled peanut butter was distributed nationwide in retail stores and other outlets. Recalled products include the products below with lot codes 1274425 – 2140425. Lot codes are included alongside best-if-used-by date.

If consumers have products matching the above description in their possession, they should dispose of it immediately.

Consumers who have questions or would like to report negative reactions should visit www.jif.com/contact-usExternal Link Disclaimer or call (800) 828-9980 8 AM to 5 PM EST Monday through Friday.

This recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.