Juul to pay $40 million in teen vaping suit settlement

(WEHT) – Electronic cigarette giant Juul Labs will pay $40 million to North Carolina in a settlement. This comes after years of accusations that the compnay had fueled an explosion in teen vaping.

As part of the agreement, Juul will not advertise to anyone under the age of 21 in North Carolina. It will aslo sell its products at retailers that have ID scanners to check ages.

A group of 39 state attorneys general have been investigating the company. Juul also faces hundres of personal injury lawsuits.